Paducah police arrested a man Tuesday after they said an argument became physical and gunshots were fired this morning outside an apartment building on Caldwell Street.
Police were called at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report of several people fighting in the street in the 600 block of Caldwell Street. As officers responded, a caller told dispatchers that a black male wearing an orange knit hat had fired several shots from a handgun. The man then left in a silver car, witnesses said.
When police arrived, a woman told police the man was Jeterius Johnson, 42, of North Seventh Street. Police said she told them he came to her home the previous night and refused to leave. She said they argued this morning, and Johnson pushed and choked her. A friend of the woman’s, who also was at the apartment, called her brother and daughter for assistance, and Johnson left the home when they arrived.
The woman took Johnson’s keys outside to him, and the argument continued, police said. They said the woman told them Johnson obtained a handgun from his car and fired three shots, which went into a wooded area on the west side of the apartment complex.
Johnson fled to his home in the 700 block of North 7th Street. Officers located him in front of his home and talked him into surrendering himself. A revolver was found in the floorboard of Johnson’s car, police said. A computer check revealed he is a convicted felon, police said.
Johnson was arrested on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
