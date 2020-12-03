McCracken County deputies arrested a Paducah man after they say he shot another man Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office said Jay Garland, 43, shot Tyler Busby, 29, after Busby was reportedly trying to protect his mother “from a domestic violence situation.”
Deputies were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to 5120 Concord Ave. on reports of a shooting. There they found Busby lying in the driveway with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Busby was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital by Mercy EMS. The sheriff’s office reported that Busby was in stable condition Thursday night.
Garland was still on the scene when deputies arrived. Deputies reportedly found a homemade explosive there as well and, with help from the Paducah Police Department bomb squad, removed the explosive device from the area. There was no report regarding the connection of the device to the shooting incident.
Garland was charged with first degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
The Concord Fire Department also assisted on scene.
