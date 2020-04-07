A Paducah man faces multiple charges after police say he led officers on a foot chase Friday through Elmwood Court.
Jujuan Valdez Freeman, 32, is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); first-degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; no registration plates and no registration receipt; possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no insurance. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Freeman was booked into McCracken County Jail.
Paducah police were in the housing complex’s area around 10:40 p.m. Friday after receiving complaints of illegal drug use, according to a news release.
Police said Officer Eric Abbott said he saw several vehicles parked near the 25th and Ohio street intersection and pulled his cruiser behind one of them. A computer check revealed the vehicle’s license plate had been canceled for failure to maintain insurance.
The release reported that Abbott identified the driver as Freeman, and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Freeman allegedly admitted marijuana was in the vehicle. Abbott searched Freeman and found multiple bags of suspected marijuana and a large amount of cash, police reported.
Police said Freeman took the cash from Abbott’s hand and fled on foot, stopping a short distance away and laid on the ground. Officers arrested Freeman, and Abbott returned to search Freeman’s vehicle.
The release said Abbott found bags of marijuana, a bottle of promethazine codeine, a bag containing unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.