The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on multiple charges Friday after an overnight crime spree.
Authorities say Jeremy L. Boggs, 29, after attempting to steal a truck, took an all-terrain vehicle from a home in the area of Jones Road and Husbands Road and later surfaced at a Hardmoney Road residence. There, at about 3 a.m., deputies reported hearing gunshots while on their way to investigate. They learned that a property owner saw someone taking items from their garage and when they approached the man, he fled to an all-terrain vehicle and tried to leave. The property owner pursued him in a motor vehicle, only to have the suspect fire shots at him, the sheriff’s office said. The homeowner was unharmed.
At about 5:40 a.m., deputies spotted the four-wheeler on Hardmoney Road and gave chase. The pursuit traveled onto Bonds Road and reached speeds upwards of 75 mph. The suspect failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Bonds Road and Oaks Road, and his vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. The suspect, Boggs, was taken into custody after a brief struggle, the sheriff’s office said. Boggs was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Detectives learned that Boggs has an extensive drug and theft history. He is presently out on bond in Marshall County for trafficking in a controlled substance. Boggs is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Nov. 10.
“The events of this morning illustrate the teamwork necessary to succeed in law enforcement in our area,” McCracken Sheriff Matt Carter said. “Without the assistance of the many deputies from Graves County this morning, the apprehension of the suspect would not have went so smoothly as what it did. This type of cooperation if imperative to success in public safety”
Boggs was treated and released from the hospital. Boggs was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Rescue Squad and numerous towing companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.