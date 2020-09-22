Deputies arrested a Paducah man Monday in connection with a burglary at a local business last week.
At about 4 a.m. Thursday, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 4120 Clark’s River Road for an alarm activation. When they arrived, deputies discovered that the business’ office had been burglarized.
During the investigation, detectives recovered surveillance video from multiple locations, including the business that was burglarized. From the video, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Austin Lockard, 39, of Paducah. Detectives also learned that Lockard was wanted by the Department of Probation and Parole for absconding, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just after midnight Monday, Paducah police officers arrested Lockard in relation to the parole warrant.
Later Monday, detectives searched Lockard’s room at a Bridge Street motel. During the search, detectives allegedly recovered other items linking Lockard to the burglary of 4120 Clark’s River Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies served Lockard an arrest warrant related to his involvement in the burglary. He was charged with first degree burglary (Class B felony), theft by unlawful taking (over $500, under $10,000, a Class D felony) and third degree criminal mischief.
