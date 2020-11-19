A McCracken County man was arrested Wednesday after he created a disturbance inside the U.S. Bank building in downtown Paducah, threatened employees and locked himself inside an empty office, Paducah police said.
Paducah police said they were called at 2:08 p.m. after a man came into the bank to withdraw cash and became angry because the bank lobby was closed. The man, later identified as Joseph Perry White, 41, of Kevil, demanded to talk to a particular employee inside the building and told witnesses he was a U.S. Marshal. He told the witnesses there was a sniper on a nearby building who would begin shooting if he called him, police said.
White was carrying a large knife and began searching the building for the employee he sought, police continued. Numerous employees throughout the building called 911 to report the man, and multiple officers responded.
White eventually locked himself inside an empty office on the fifth floor. Officers found him within minutes of their arrival and began talking with him. White surrendered his knife and told police he would give himself up to a particular Kentucky State Police detective, with whom he is familiar.
The detective arrived, and White came out of the locked office. He was arrested by Paducah police on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
