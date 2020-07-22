McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Paducah man Monday who allegedly sexually assaulted an approximately 80-year-old woman.
Gary Pugh, 38, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault.
He was booked into McCracken County Jail.
Deputies said they went to an address in the Oaks Road area after a 911 caller reported a sexual assault. Upon arrival, Pugh was trying to leave the residence but was stopped by neighbors, deputies said.
The alleged victim told deputies that Pugh came to her house under the ruse to pray for her. The woman said Pugh came inside the home and locked the door behind him, then forced her into the bathroom, where he began to strike her in the face with his fist, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and detectives noted trauma to the victim’s face, including multiple injuries.
The woman said Pugh kept repeating that he was going to kill her and slammed her head into the bathtub, which caused even more injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The woman said Pugh then began to sexually assault her but was interrupted by a neighbor who had come to check on the victim after seeing a strange vehicle at her residence, the sheriff’s office reported. The neighbor reportedly began to pound on the door, causing Pugh to flee the residence.
Pugh was stopped by neighbors until law enforcement arrived. The woman was treated at a local hospital and later released, the sheriff’s office said.
Pugh is a registered sex offender and has a history of violent charges, according to the sheriff’s office, which added that he was last released from prison in August 2019.
According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry website, Pugh was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in Boyle County, and required to register for 20 years, but the date of that offense was not listed on the registry.
