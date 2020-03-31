The Paducah Innovation Hub construction project has felt few affects from the coronavirus outbreak this year and is still virtually on schedule, set to be completed around the end of July.
While several occupations have been greatly affected by COVID-19, construction has been among those occupations labeled by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office as “key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services.”
David Black, vice president of the Ray Black and Son construction firm, said that for the most part, work on the Paducah Innovation Hub has been able to continue nonstop.
“It has had minor impacts at this point to certain crews,” he said. “A few of the subcontractors who are taking preventative measures based on risk of their specific situations or conditions have discontinued work, so we are feeling those impacts to some degree, but compared to the progress of the project, those are fairly minor at this point.”
The Paducah Innovation Hub is a two-story state-of-the-art building that will adjoin Paducah Tilghman High School along 25th Street. It is scheduled to open when classes open — tentatively Aug. 11 — and will replace the Paducah Area Technical Center and more.
Along with carpentry, welding and automotive technology, the building’s classrooms also will involve computer-aided design, art, robotics, engineering and more.
Black said that his construction team is farther along inside the building than outside the building at this point.
“We’ve been keeping up-to-date through the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and we’ve been implementing protective measures for the crews,” Black said. “We’ve discontinued onsite meetings, we’ve increased hand-wash stations and hygiene efforts throughout the job site and we’ve encouraged social distancing measures.”
Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively said he was pleased with the progress the Paducah Innovation Hub is making toward its grand opening.
“I think our dates are still solid,” he said. “We’ll start moving some things into the auto body and auto tech bays, getting stuff set up and moved in May, and in June, we’ll really get into moving things into the part that’s closest to Tilghman.
“The board office, the makerspace area and our board room, we should be moving things in there in July.”
The cost of the project was originally set at $16 million.
