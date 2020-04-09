Paducah firefighters strive to balance community, department, family safety

With many businesses and industries — those that remain open — allowing employees to work from home or even laying off workers in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, essential workers, especially those with first response agencies, work in consistent uncertainty, with the potential to come in contact with the disease on any call, however routine.
Firefighters with the Paducah Fire Department face a constant balancing act between competing needs: providing the same consistent service to the community, keeping themselves and their teammates healthy so they can provide that service, and keeping the virus from spreading to their own family members.
“This job is a dangerous job,” Capt. Tony Crowe said Tuesday, alluding to the usual risks a firefighter assumes when joining a department. “It’s certainly different than other situations that we’ve ever dealt with before.”
Crowe, 50, has 22 years with the department and said firefighters are already accustomed to taking precautions against known risks. “It’s always on our minds to be as safe as possible.”
As a captain, it’s up to Crowe to consider not only his own safety, but the safety of his entire team on whatever call they respond to.
“Anytime that I ask these guys to do anything, their life is in my hands so to speak. I’ve got to make the right calls whether it’s on a fire scene or a medical scene.”
Lt. Matt Meiser, 37, a seven-year veteran of the Paducah Fire Department, said his wife is a nurse practitioner, so they have to be vigilant in caring for their two children, ages 7 and 4.
“Taking clothes off in the garage, leaving them there for a few days … decontaminating as best we can,” Meiser said.
On some kinds of calls it may be impossible for firefighters to observe social distancing guidelines, so though dispatchers will give a brief questionnaire when taking a call, firefighters have to prepare for the unknown every time they respond.
“I’m more afraid of getting (the virus) on a call that we don’t know about (possible exposure) than on a call that we do know about,” Meiser said.
“We try to treat every patient as if they may have been exposed to it.”
Bobby Bonds, 33, formerly worked for Mercy Regional EMS before joining the fire department. He said his wife, a television station employee, is also considered essential, so they constantly have to consider the safety of their 3-year-old son.
“It’s stressful, just like for everybody else,” Bonds said.
But he said he joined the fire department because he considers himself “a fixer,” and he’s dedicated to serving the community no matter how bad the virus situation becomes.
“That kind of just goes along with the job,” he said.
But with the necessity of providing the same level of service also comes the responsibility to stay as protected as possible so more of the community isn’t infected.
“I don’t know if I can fix it just by myself, but if I’m part of the cause that flattens the curve, then I’m doing my part,” he said.
The newest and youngest member on Crowe’s shift, Jonathan Casner, 29, had been with the fire department only for about six months before the coronavirus started disrupting local life.
“I’m the type of person that takes things one day at a time. You can’t really foresee what the future’s going to hold,” he said.
So whether it’s being smart but not too sparing with personal protective equipment or washing his clothes at the station before he goes home, Casner said he hopes the extra caution will have a positive result.
“I know if we continue with the things we’re doing now, all the precautions we’re taking, we’ll get through it,” he said.
Crowe said some of the current procedures like more frequent sanitizing could remain in place even after the coronavirus concerns are gone, and could help to minimize the impacts of, say, flu season, which nearly took down an entire shift last year.
And one sentiment, everyone could agree with.
“We want this thing over with,” Crowe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.