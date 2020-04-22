The Paducah Independent School District has announced that the last day of school for Paducah Tilghman High School and Paducah Middle School will be May 8.
The final day of school for Clark, McNabb and Morgan elementary schools will be May 11, and Paducah Head Start will close May 5. The last day of instruction for the elementary schools will be a half-day in length.
Superintendent Donald Shively said Senate Bill 177, which approved emergency relief for local school districts impacted by COVID-19, mandates that 1,062 hours of instruction be completed during the school year.
“Since our elementary schools have 30 minutes of recess in a school day, that puts them a bit short of having 1,062 hours of instruction on May 8,” Shively said. “To meet the required 1,062 hours of instruction, our elementary schools will need to complete a half-day of instruction on May 11.”
Paducah Tilghman will premiere a video of a virtual PTHS Honors Night at 7 p.m. May 8 and will premiere a video of a virtual commencement exercise for the PTHS Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. May 15. The high school is working on the elements of the video.
In accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that all Kentucky schools stop in-person instruction, the Paducah district’s Non-Traditional Instruction days will be extended through the end of the school year.
