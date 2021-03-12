McCracken County Sheriff’s authorities arrested a Paducah couple in connection with child abuse allegations.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives went to a local hospital last Oct. 7 after staff reported a possible case of child abuse. David Joshua Saunders, 25, brought in a 3-year-old boy that had been in his care for the past six days. “The child had a fractured arm as well as having bruising on every part of his body that were in varying stages of healing,” the sheriff’s office reported. The report added that the injuries were not consistent with accidental injuries.
Through investigation and interviews, the authorities determined Saunders would become frustrated with the child and lose his temper, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Saunders allegedly admitted to investigators he inflicted all the injuries on the child and did so out of anger and frustration. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
On Thursday, Autumn Saunders, 23, was arrested in connection with the case after she was indicted by a grand jury. She is married to David Saunders.
A sheriff’s office investigation showed that Autumn Saunders was present and knew of the alleged child abuse, according to the news release.
