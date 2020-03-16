Paducah City Hall will be closed to public walk-in foot traffic starting today in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the city announced in a news release Sunday. This closure will last for at least two weeks with city services set to continue.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is emphasizing the practice of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Arndt, Paducah city manager. “We are working to reduce opportunities for disease transmission in Paducah while maintaining our service delivery.”
Anyone needing to contact the city should do so via phone, email or online. The general information phone number is 270-444-8800.
The drop-box in front of the Fifth Street side of the building can be used to drop off payments to the finance department.
For permits through the fire prevention division, call 270-444-8527. Any permits issued will be emailed to the holder.
Plans in need of review should be sent digitally, if possible. Contact the receiving department to make arrangements. Engineering can be reached at 270-444-8511 and planning at 270-444-8690.
More information can be found at www.paducahky.gov.
