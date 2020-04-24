The Paducah Board of Realtors gave Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless a $5,000 check for the city’s Small Business Relief Fund during a virtual ceremony Thursday.
Board president Seth Manea commented on the fund’s importance.
“When we heard about this fund as Realtors, it prompted us to donate because we are all small business owners,” he said. “We are all self-employed as Realtors and serve a wide range of people in our community. Small business owners are one of our main customer bases.”
The Small Business Relief Fund is a partnership among the city of Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. The city has provided $150,000 for the fund but will provide up to an additional $100,000 to match what is raised by the community.
The application window to receive funds has closed. Eligible businesses could receive $2,000 grants that must be used for rent, mortgage, payroll and/or utilities. Some eligible businesses should receive their first checks by mail in the coming days.
To donate to the Small Business Relief Fund, visit the Community Foundation of West Kentucky website at cfwestky.org/, call 270-442-8622, or mail your donation to Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Attention: Small Business Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42001.
“We are definitely happy that these funds are being matched,” Manea added. “We are glad the money can be doubled to help small businesses in our community.”
