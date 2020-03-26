SKYBOX — BASKETBALL: Sun names 2020 All-Purchase boys team | B1 (Use generic basketball logo as art at top left. Contact Tim if you don't have on hand at M-I.)

LOCAL BUDGET

Friday, March 27

STRIP: Snow. PADNWS-03-27-20 WKCTC. ART in RIGHT CORNER.

DOMINANT: Dave T. PADWNS-03-27-20 FOOD BANKS. ART.

RIGHT RAIL: Dave T. PADNWS-03-27-20 COMER. MUG on A1.

SECONDARY ART: Thomas. PADNWS-03-27-20 PARKS. STAND ALONE.

DOWN PAGE: Snow. PADNWS-03-27-20 TECH STUDENT. MUG/LOGO on A1.

BOTTOM PROMOS: FINANCIAL MARKETS and VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

INSIDE LOCAL — 2A

Lineup. SENT.

Agenda. SENT.

Livingstock Livestock. SENT.

Derek. PADNWS-03-27-20 FISCAL COURT. ART. 

Zoeller. PADNWS-03-27-20 SEMI CRASH

Zoeller. PADNWS-03-27-20 EMERGENCY FUND

A1 PROMO, MUST RUN. VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

3A:

A1 jumps

MALLARD FILLMORE

7A:

Obits

8A:

A1 PROMO, MUST RUN. AP-Financial-Markets

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In