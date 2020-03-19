Hampered by a lack of a quorum, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization briefly discussed the continued process of accepting surplus assets from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant on Wednesday.
PACRO uses the proceeds from the sale of surplus assets from the plant to be used for job creation and economic development efforts in its member counties of Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky as well as the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
Without a quorum, the board was unable to take any official action on any agenda items planned for the bi-monthly meeting.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first one with its new executive director, Greg Wiles.
Wiles was unanimously approved at PACRO’s January meeting. A Marshall County resident, he replaces Scott Darnell as an independent contractor to direct the organization’s day-to-day efforts.
According to Wiles, the disassembling of two switchyards at the plant site and the the receipt of 200,000 gallons on recycled oil will likely result in “significant dollars” that will go to the organization.
“It’s going to be the biggest project PACRO has ever done,” he said.
