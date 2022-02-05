It is said that the best gardeners are those who have killed the most plants. The theory is that we learn by our mistakes. If we never kill a plant, we don’t know what we are doing right.
Houseplants are our primary victims of plant killing, as we have complete control over their environment. Our favorite weapon is water. More plants are killed by overwatering than underwatering. How and when they are watered is as important as the amount.
In general, plants like moist, well-drained soil, though a few prefer dry-slightly dry or wet.
Water when the top 1-2” of soil is dry. Your finger is the best guide as to the moisture. Other indicators: Soil has pulled away from the container walls. When picked up the container is light-weight or it is not cool, it is time to water.
Draw water the day before to let it reach room temperature and chlorine escape. Set the container in a large pan of 2-3” of water. Let the plant sit until water is no longer absorbed and drain the excess. I found that a cake cooling rack in the sink is the perfect drain.
Due to the porosity of terra-cotta containers, they dry out faster than plastic ones. They need to be set in water to their rims to completely absorb water. As the wet terra-cotta container dries, so does the soil. At the same time, it will add humidity to the plant and lighten in color indicating when it is time to water again.
Most plants survive on the once-a-week method, but that does not work for all plants. Due to the large surface of foliage plants, they require watering 5-10 days. Tropical plants can survive watering every 2-3 weeks. Succulents and cacti can survive every 2-3 months. Go online for information on how often to water. A shish-kabob skewer into containers of those that are dry-soil lovers and a blue-painted ones in moist-wet-soil lovers as a way of remembering which ones need less or more water on a regular basis.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Make a list of what needs attention and any changes you want to make and prioritize. Make a weekly list of what can be done that week, depending time to complete and your time available, and weather if it is an outdoor project. Order rose bushes for delivery at the proper planting time. Check online sources for early order discounts.
Trees and shrubs — Order plants to fill in bare spots and plants that need replacing. For a narrow space or small filler plant add Heller Japanese holly; for colorful branches plant red or yellow twig dogwood; or heavily berried slender 8’ Castle Spire blue holly.
Vegetables — Sow Swiss chard, kale, collards, leeks, and mustard. Lettuces for spring greens. Sow the following for sprouts to be added to salads and other dishes: mung beans, cabbage, chives, and radish. Salvage a grocery onion that is starting to sprout. Plant in potting soil with only 1” of soil covering the roots. Keep sprouts and salvaged onion moist and snip new shoots for garnish or cooking.
Rotate which crops are planted in each bed to reduce depletion of the nutrients and disease. Legumes are replaced by root crops(carrots, onion, beets) the next year, then la fruits (tomato, squash, melon), and leafy crops(lettuce, greens, herbs, spinach).
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
EVENTS
Feb. 8-10, Midwestern Herb and Garden Show, Mt. Vernon, Illinois, 618-242-3151, includes plants, garden items, and free hourly programs.
March 3-6, “Bees, Birds, Butterflies and Blooms,” Nashville Lawn and Garden Show, Expo Center-The Fairgrounds, 17 gardens, workshops, lectures, and vendors. Advance tickets and information: nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.
May 18, “Met Me in the Garden,” Paducah Garden Club’s biannual garden tour and luncheon (3 seatings). To order tickets ($35) email reneetilley@hotmail.com or call 270-217-2955.
