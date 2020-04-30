Late fees will no longer be charged for items checked out from the McCracken County Public Library after a board of trustees vote Tuesday evening.
The historic decision is one that executive director Susan Baier thinks will pay dividends in the community for years to come.
“That means there will no longer be a 10-cent fine per day for late items. We aren’t going to be charging moving forward for things being brought back late,” Baier told the Sun. “If you bring it back, you’re good.”
Patrons who return damaged items, lose items or keep items more than 28 days overdue will still be held financially accountable for replacing the materials.
The board also wiped out all existing late fines in accordance with a statewide initiative related to COVID-19.
“This is a way to offer some relief to people who are experiencing challenging times because of this pandemic and as a way to encourage people to use us once we are able to reopen, because public libraries are going to be a key part of the recovery of communities.”
McCracken joins the Graves and Marshall County library systems, as well as several other libraries across the state, in this initiative.
Baier is thrilled that the library is able to take the same step that many other libraries across the country have taken in recent years.
“It’s a conversation that we’ve been having as a library and with our board for many months now,” she said. “At first it was a trend and now it’s becoming an increasingly common service model.”
The hope is that this change will remove any potential barriers to using the library across the community, especially to those who need the library services most.
“Ten cents a day doesn’t sound like a lot but when you’re talking about multiple children in a family who have checked out multiple items, it can rack up to a fine that a family could find very challenging to pay,” Baier added. “It’s such a positive thing for a library. It typically results in higher usage and more items being returned because there’s not that fear or shame from bringing them back.”
