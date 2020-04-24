The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club will receive a grant from the Anthem Foundation that will allow the club to provide services at home for its members.
The foundation is providing $110,000 to five Boys and Girls Clubs in Kentucky, including those in Louisville and Harlan. It’s unclear how much of that total each club will receive.
The grant will bolster youth programming for 6-9-year-olds and meals for 6-18-year-olds.
Club Executive Director Neal Clark said the grant would allow the club to buy 50-60 laptop computers that would be administered to local youth to enable them to meet with Oscar Cross staff members through applications like Zoom, Windows Teams or through Facebook.
“It’s going to be a part of our summer programming when we’re allowed to come back to the building,” he said. “This is something that we can start early now and continue through the summer.”
Clark said being able to maintain communication with students during the summer after the school year is over will be key to the programs they can provide if social distancing prevents them from coming to the club at 2956 Park Ave.
