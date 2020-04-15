Organizations work to prevent child abuse, sexual assault during pandemic

With April being both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a pair of organizations are continuing to offer helpful programming and assistance to families and individuals.
Since normal life came to halt due to COVID-19, Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center and Lotus have worked to aid families, children and individuals isolated at home.
“There’s a lot of stress being put on families right now. The kids are all home from school,” said Grace Stewart, an intervention program director with Lotus. “The parents may have lost jobs or been furloughed, and so their resources are very limited.
“We’ve been trying to, as an agency, really focus on those family protective factors, specifically resilience and connection, because we know when families are home and stress is high, that’s when it’s more likely that abuse can occur.”
Janie Criner, Child Watch’s executive director, shares Stewart’s belief that stress from the pandemic could have a negative effect on families.
During a normal week before COVID-19, Criner and her team would field about three calls reporting suspected child abuse in the area. Lately, the rate has doubled.
“Stress plays a lot into child abuse, as families are stressed in so many different ways right now,” she said. “It makes it hard, especially for people who are vulnerable to losing their temper or those who have had abusive situations before in their home.”
Both organizations are making efforts to be available to anyone who needs help and keep up services that comply with social distancing guidelines.
“Folks can reach out to us at any time whether they just need someone to talk, whether they’re feeling overwhelmed as a parent or as a survivor because we know events like this can be triggering for victims of trauma,” Stewart told the Sun. “They have a lack of choice and freedom. We want to help provide that connection and support during this pandemic.”
Lotus has continued doing consultations with investigators in instances of suspected child abuse, tracking forensic needs, conducting emergent forensic interviews and responding to potential sexual assault victims at local hospitals over the phone.
“Even though we are in a pandemic we do not want any families going without the resources and help that they need, and we don’t want any child left in an unsafe situation,” Stewart said. “We want to make sure all children are safe and cared for even during COVID-19. “
Child Watch, much the same, has been offering most of its services — including the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program — via teleconferencing or videoconferencing and promoting ways to eliminate stress in at-risk homes.
The organization’s physical presence in local schools is vital for Criner.
“Being there in the schools where kids can disclose abuse to us or we can empower them with education to recognize or report it ... that’s so important,” the executive director added. “Now they’re at home cut off from what might be their safety net and that’s troublesome.”
While most of the activities for the awareness months have been canceled or limited to social media due to COVID-19, both organizations are participating in the national Pinwheels for Prevention campaign mounted by Prevent Child Abuse America, which encourages people and businesses to display blue and silver to promote the cause.
Pinwheels can be found in front of Child Watch’s office at 1118 Jefferson St. or ordered from www.preventchildabuse.org.
Lotus is encouraging people to wear teal throughout April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Anyone looking for information about resources available from Child Watch or Lotus can visit the organizations’ websites, www.childwatchcac.org and www.hopehealgrow.org. For more awareness efforts throughout the month, go to the organizations’ social media channels.
Lotus has a 24/7 Helpline at 800-928-7273. Child Watch can be reached at 270-443-1440. To report suspected child abuse in Kentucky, call 1-877-597-2331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.