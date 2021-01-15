Fair warning. Valentine’s Day is a month away.
The closer we get to Valentine’s Day, the more expensive and less available red roses will be. There is an alternative to a vase of a dozen cut roses that will last for a week or two. Rose plants will keep giving. Pre-order the roses now for delivery at the proper time to plant. All you need to do now is find a lovely card and maybe a few accessories to present on Valentine’s Day with the promise of what’s to come.
There are so many choices of roses from miniature “You’re the One” (springhillnursery.com) to 6-foot hedge “Knockout” (red, pink rainbow and sunny) and “Gemini.” With nearly 40,000 registered varieties, which to choose? It depends on space available, color preference, in-ground or container, and what name appeals to you.
To help us with our selection(s), several former American Rose Society presidents offered their favorites.
New Dawn (20 feet by 10 feet) still is considered the best climbing rose since 1930. The fragrant, pearlescent pink blooms appear early and continue through until frost.
Zephirine Drouhin’s (15x5) dark pink-magenta blooms arrive early and bloom late. Its strong raspberry fragrance and thornless free bloomer is ideal for high traffic area.
Gemini (6’x6’), the 2000 All-America Rose selection, produces high standing 4-5-inch wide blooms of 25-30 petals edged in deep salmon and shading through pink to white. It has a nice but not significant fragrance.
My favorite of the recommended is Irresistible, which has a miniature 2-3 feet white to pale pink center with 1.5-inch blooms packed with 43-45 petals. It is tough, heat resistant and blooms on new wood, so prune away.
Another favorite is Drift White that is tough as nails. Deer and Japanese beetles have ignored it, and it is a great ground cover that does not stop blooming tiny clusters of pure white blooms. All are available from Jackson and Perkins (jacksonandperkins.com, 866-391-8219).
Rose accessories available at garden centers include a decorative container, long gloves, potting soil, copper labels, or consider American Rose Society (rose.org/shop) gifts.
THINGS TO DO• Garden — Check stored vegetables, bulbs, rhizomes, etc., and discard if they are moldy, soft or shriveled. Save dryer lint and odd pieces of string for bird nesting materials. Dig new beds by early March, at least six weeks in advance of planting.
• Houseplants — Water indoor herbs with half-strength fertilizer. Except for tropicals and winter bloomers, house plants thrive on mid-60s winter temperature. Mist Christmas cacti, pinch off spent blooms and rotate plants weekly.
• Trees and shrubs — Before planting trees this winter, select the proper location, accounting for sun and wind exposure, moisture, soil and drainage. At least two business days ahead, call Kentucky 811 before you dig. Affected utilities will be notified and mark underground lines.
• Vegetables — Turn the soil when not frozen to make March turning much easier. Three important things to remember when starting seed: how long to germination; how many weeks to transplanting outside; and your average last frost date. This year Easter is April 4, which means an early spring. Plant three successions to have backups in case a late frost kills the first sowing.
Test previous years’ seed viability. Drop 10 seeds in a shallow pan. If the seeds sink, they are viable. If the seeds float, pitch them. Or, place 10 seeds on a damp paper towel, roll up, put in a sealed bag, and check every 2-14 days for germination. Germination varies; beans germinate faster than carrots. In both cases, if 80% are viable, plant them.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.