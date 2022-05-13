METROPOLIS, Ill. — Opal Alvena Riepe, 97 of Metropolis, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family. Opal was born on Aug. 16, 1924, to Albert and Attie (Hinners) Tilker. On Sept. 30, 1945, she was united in marriage to Virgil Riepe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Metropolis, with Rev. Tom Emmerson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Opal was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church and made quilts with the ladies of the church for many years. She made many on her own as well and enjoyed all types of needlework. Opal was an excellent cook and most enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends.
Opal is survived by three children, Marvin Riepe and wife Patricia, Vernon Riepe and wife Andrea, and Phyllis Willett and husband Henry; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Riepe (Mary), Lori Linehan (Mike), Andrew Riepe (Ali), Gavin Riepe (Claire), Michael Willett (Carla), and David Willett (Gretchen); 13 great grandchildren, Claire Riepe, Kate Riepe, Leah Linehan, Grace Linehan, Ruth Riepe, Hank Riepe, Evie Riepe, Augusta Riepe, Jonathan Willett, Lily Willett, Madeline Willett, Livia Willett, and Matthew Willett; one niece, Patricia Suttles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of almost 60 years, Virgil; one son, Everett Riepe; and one sister, Dorothy Linn.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Jean, Margaret, Tina, Faye, Karen, and Jamie for the excellent in-home care they provided to Opal.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be given in Opal’s name to St. Stephens Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Riepe, Mike Linehan, Andrew Riepe, Gavin Riepe, Michael Willett and David Willett.
