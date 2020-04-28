A Murray woman involved in a two-vehicle crash was transported for possible injuries over the weekend.
Murray police responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to an injury collision at the South 12th and Poplar streets intersection, according to the department.
Murray police reported that Delisa Deming, 55, of Murray said she'd been driving northbound on South 12th Street in the left turn lane approaching Poplar.
Deming said another vehicle, driven by Daniel Ortega, 40, of Murray, merged into the turn lane in front of her. She said Ortega’s vehicle soon came to a stop and she was unable to stop before striking Ortega’s vehicle.
Police said Ortega indicated he'd been traveling northbound on 12th Street, signaled he was turning left and then turned left into the turn lane in front of Deming. When in this lane, Ortega said he stopped his vehicle, and was struck in the rear by Deming.
Police also said Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service transported Deming to an Emergency Room for treatment of possible injuries.
