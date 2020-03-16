After multiple vehicle collisions in Graves County on Saturday night, one man was arrested on multiple drug and traffic-related offenses.
Michael Mason-Parrigan, 38, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine; second-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; two counts of leaving the scene of an accident; two counts of failure to render aid; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia; and other traffic offenses.
Graves County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to multiple scenes on State Route 303, south of Mayfield.
Initial investigation revealed that Jennifer Linder, 58, of Mayfield, was driving north in a 2018 Toyota Highlander and Mason-Parrigan south while driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500.
Mason-Parrigan drifted off the right shoulder of the road before overcorrecting and colliding with Linder near Circle Drive.
He then left the scene and continued south along Route 303, losing control not far from Slaughter Road and impacting the 2008 Chevrolet Impala operated by 58-year-old Marc Moreland, of Sedalia.
Following his collision with Moreland, Mason-Parrigan drove north and turned onto Sanders Lane, where he got his vehicle stuck in a field after continuing through a dead end. After this, he fled on foot, throwing items into a pond and tree line.
Several items were recovered, including drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.
Linder was taken to a local hospital for non-critical injuries. Moreland was uninjured from his collision.
Mason-Parrigan was not injured in either collision. He was placed under arrest after being located following a foot chase and lodged in the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
