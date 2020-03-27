One driver was injured in a collision involving two semitractor-trailers early Thursday on Interstate 24, which left barrels of herbicide scattered along the roadside, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Deputies said Ricardo Contreras, 67, of Donna, Texas, was eastbound on I-24 near mile marker 17 when he apparently fell asleep and his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Joshua Anderson, 39, of McDonough, Georgia.
Contreras was initially taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-state hospital, the sheriff’s office reported.
Traffic was reduced to one-lane for several hours at the crash site as Environmental Protection Agency personnel cleaned up barrels of herbicide that spilled from Contreras’ semitrailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.