One man is dead and another is missing after the boat they were in capsized near the Smithland Lock and Dam on Thursday, WPSD Local 6 reported.
Several rescue crews rushed to the scene, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Livingston County EMS, Salem Fire and Rescue and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Emergency responders from McCracken County were assisting at the scene as well, WPSD said. Crews recovered the man’s body from the Ohio River, and they continued to search for the second boater Thursday evening.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife spokesman Kevin Kelley told WPSD that he expected the search to continue today if necessary.
According to WPSD, witnesses told authorities that the two men were fishing below Smithland Lock and Dam when the current began pulling the boat toward the dam. The boat operator tried to drive the boat away from the dam, but was unsuccessful. The boat was pulled into the wall of the dam, and it capsized, dumping the men into the river.
