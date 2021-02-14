PRINCETON — Chad Oliver, the executive director of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, announced last week that he would resign that position on Friday to focus his attention on his job as the editor of The Banner, a new periodical distributed in Caldwell, Lyon and Trigg counties.
Oliver made the announcement on his Facebook page.
“On Friday, February 19th, I will be closing this chapter of my life and moving on to a new one,” he posted. “… I am very excited for what the future holds at The Banner, as this is something that God has had His hands on from the beginning. I am going to miss The Chamber and the opportunities and challenges that it brought with it.”
Oliver began his service to the chamber on Nov. 1, 2019, succeeding Sean Mestan and following a career in graphic design at The Times Leader, the Eddyville Herald Ledger, The Paducah Sun and The Cadiz Record. He also served as a freelance graphic designer.
He created the chamber guide for Lake Barkley and served as a substitute teacher for more than 10 years.
During his tenure, Oliver helped to modernize the chamber, shortening the name to the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and launching the chamber’s website, princetonkychamber.org, and the chamber Facebook page in March 2020.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Oliver worked with the chamber board of directors to find create to bolster community spirit when traditional events like the Black Patch Festival and Small-Town Christmas were canceled.
Chamber President Morgan Rousseau praised Oliver for his work as executive director.
“He has done a wonderful job for the chamber,” she said. “We could not be more appreciative of everything he’s done to grow our membership and interact with our local community businesses.
“He has been such an asset, and it’s going to be a huge loss for us as he leaves.”
Rousseau added that the chamber board would meet Thursday to discuss the procedure to fill the executive director position.
Princeton Mayor Kota Young was also grateful to Oliver for his work with the local chamber.
“The city greatly appreciates the vision, dedication and spirit of cooperation Chad has brought to the chamber over his tenure,” he said. “His efforts and hard work on behalf of our business community, especially during these difficult past few months, have not gone unnoticed. He leaves big shoes to fill, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
Oliver could not be reached for comment.
