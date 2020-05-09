As some local businesses prepare to reopen Monday under a phased-in plan to restart the state’s economy, local leaders and health officials continue to praise the community’s overall response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Representatives of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah were among officials providing updates Friday during the weekly news conference held at the local office of emergency management on Coleman Road.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s Phase 1 Healthy at Work initiative began in earnest this week with an expansion of medical services including outpatient and ambulatory surgery.
“At Mercy Health-Lourdes and throughout the region it appears that the COVID numbers are on the decline, which is a good thing,” said Michael Yungmann, president/CEO.
“This week we’ve had maybe one or two positive patients housed at any given time, but I don’t believe we’ve gone above two any time this week. That’s a very nice trend.”
According to Yungmann, similar trends are being reported by participants in the regional hospital collaborative effort to share information about the coronavirus.
“It’s been a good week at Baptist Health,” said Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer. “And, I’m excited about where we’re headed over the next few weeks.”
Housman also took the opportunity to praise the efforts of the hospital’s nurses, as Wednesday was National Nurses Day.
Honoring nurses “is especially poignant given the sacrifice they’ve made during this whole process,” he said. “So thank you to all the nurses and their families who have supported them during these past couple of months.”
Both Housman and Jeremy Jeffrey, Mercy Regional EMS, reminded the public not to ignore or put off seeking medical treatment for potentially serious health issues not related to COVID-19.
“What we’re seeing over the last few weeks is an increase in individuals waiting to go to the hospital when they probably should have gone a day or two earlier,” Jeffrey said. “Our office has received several calls about people afraid they may ‘get the COVID’ if they go.
“I would like to assure the public that the EMS is taking extra steps to make sure our ambulances stay disinfected. If you do need an ambulance, I encourage you, please call. Do not wait until it’s too late. Do not wait if you’re having symptoms of a stroke, if you’re having chest pains ... please call us,” he said.
According to Kent Koster, Purchase Health Department director, the department is also seeing a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
Noting that the previous week saw an uptick in the number of cases, “this week it’s been very slow and it’s very encouraging to see that,” he said. “People are getting used to the social distancing, as difficult as that might be.”
He also encouraged people to continue to wear masks to combat the spread of the disease, particularly as some businesses reopen beginning Monday.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said it appears “we are approaching the downward slope” in the fight against COVID-19, and to continue to support those in decision-making positions.
“These decisions are difficult. I honestly believe that the people who are the decision-makers are doing their very best,” he said.
Mayor Brandi Harless praised the efforts of the hospitals and health department, and encouraged the community to continue its prevention efforts.
“It’s important that we remember we’re still in the middle of a virus outbreak,” she said. “We have done a great job of making sure we prevent the spread in our community.
“But the more we open up our businesses, the more likely it is we’re going to see the spread continue. I’m a big fan of what we’re doing right now and this very thorough, measured approach. This does mean we all have to take the personal responsibility to be compliant as we get out and about.”
