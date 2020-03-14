Representatives from local government, health care, police, fire and emergency services held a news conference Friday to update the community on the coordinated response to the growing threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We feel it is very important for our community to hear from our leaders on how we are locally handling the COVID-19 situation,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“We are known for our incredible hospitality in Paducah and McCracken County, and it’s time for us to demonstrate that to one another and come together as a community.”
The mayor noted that with no reported cases in west Kentucky, “we are still in the preventative phase. This means we still have the opportunity to limit the spread of this virus in our community.”
A total of 15 officials shared the podium at the afternoon session held at the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, each outlining the procedures being undertaken by their respective agencies and organizations.
According to Jerome Mansfield, office of emergency management director, “local, state and federal agencies have been training and exercising together in Paducah and McCracken County for years and are ready to respond.”
Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said: “Our goal at Lourdes and Baptist (Health Paducah) is to keep folks that are healthy well, and to get folks that are sick in the hospital for care as soon as possible.
“This whole concept of social distancing sounds kind of complicated, and maybe it sounds extreme. There have been events that have been canceled, events that have no spectators, there has been a suggestion that we not hold church, etc.,” she said.
“The truth is that epidemiologists and virologists who study this commonly have looked at what happens if we don’t do those things.
“What happens is that so many people get the infection.”
Both Franke and Dr. Brad Houseman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, reiterated the need for frequent hand-washing and other preventative measures.
Houseman said the hospitals are taking other steps, such as limiting visitation.
“That’s in order to protect the public and also health care workers and patients that are in the facility,” he said.
He also urged the public to contact their primary care provider if they have any concerns.
“They can help you with making the decision about whether or not you should seek treatment.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer outlined procedures at the courthouse, including efforts to limit the number of people involved in courtroom proceedings, and restricting courthouse admittance to anyone known to have visited China, Iran, South Korea or any European countries or other high-risk nations.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the department will be suspending lobby services until the situation resolves itself to protect the public and employees.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said the department will continue to respond as before, but the public may notice firefighters wearing more personal protective equipment than usual.
“I don’t want anyone to be alarmed by that. We’ll be doing that both for your (the public) protection and for ours,” he said.
Local school officials noted non-traditional instruction will be offered, as schools will be closed for the next two weeks.
Of those methods, Eleanor Spry, director of St. Mary Schools, offered, “It’s important for our students to understand that learning at home is a different experience, but one way to apply what they know and get a different way.”
Steve Carter, McCracken County Public Schools superintendent, said the district is working on a plan to make sure food is delivered to every bus stop as well as pickup locations throughout the county.
Harless praised the agencies represented and their efforts.
“I hope our community sees a united front,” Harless said. “But also people standing up here who are committed to the safety and well-being of our community.
“I also want to ask our community to be thinking about how we can serve each other, and how we can better support one another during this time.
“There’s a lot of generosity in our community, and I know that we’ll demonstrate that over the next couple of weeks,” Harless said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.