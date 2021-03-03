MURRAY — Gov. Andy Beshear visited Calloway County on Tuesday, one of the areas hardest hit by flooding over the weekend.
The governor flew in from Frankfort and joined Calloway County officials to survey via helicopter the hardest hit areas in the county.
Local and state of emergencies are still in effect in Kentucky. Back on ground, Beshear talked about how teamwork in times of disaster is key.
“There is nothing more serious than how we show up in times of need,” Beshear said. “This has certainly been one of those times.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said you don’t need to look far to see what Mother Nature left behind.
“The damage is in the homes, in the businesses, apartment buildings where people are sweeping out the mud, where people are trying to reopen businesses at a time when the businesses have been closed so much,” Rogers said. “They’re struggling right now and they need our help.”
Officials shared that everyone has to be open to helping each other. “I know an area that’s going to see brighter, sunnier days, is Murray and Calloway County,” Beshear said.
Crews will continue to collect preliminary damage assessment reports to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to then work with the state on funding and grants for repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.