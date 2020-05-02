With the recent doubling of McCracken County’s coronavirus numbers, officials urged caution Friday as statewide restrictions begin to ease and some businesses and services reopen to the public.
U.S. Rep. James Comer spoke along with local officials at a Friday news conference at the McCracken County Emergency Management complex. He called the Paducah area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic “a real success story.”
“There’s still a lot of questions about this virus, but there’s no question about the seriousness of this,” Comer said.
Comer said he plans to use his federal position to work closely with local officials in assessing their unique needs and eschew a standardized approach that might work well in larger cities but could be less successful in more rural areas.
“One size fits all isn’t going to work,” Comer said, noting some communities in his district have had high numbers of positive virus tests and overrun hospitals, but many have not seen that level of severity.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless praised the community’s cooperation and perseverance riding out the shutdowns, but said it’s time to consider “how we can begin to put the gas back on the economy in a way that is thoughtful and a way that is planned.”
Officials from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital both talked about the planned reopening of facilities for elective medical procedures in the coming week. Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out a tentative timeline for resuming business in some industries, including optometrists and dentists that began reopening this week.
Spaced out across the month, Beshear plans to allow businesses including vehicle dealerships, manufacturing and construction, horse racing without fans, worship services and cosmetology services to reopen, eventually allowing in-person gatherings of up to 10 people.
Harless said community donors have raised more than $50,000, which the city matched, to provide some relief to local small businesses. She said 50 businesses will receive $2,000 apiece, after 75 businesses already received that same amount of funding from an initial $150,000 output by the city.
She added local officials are working to put together a COVID-19 task force aimed at creating plans for reopening the economy safely.
“We’re thinking about how to recover as a community,” Harless said.
Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster noted that, over the past week, McCracken County has seen its positive virus test numbers jump to 56, an increase of 52%.
“People may be getting a little more lax. It’s not a time to be lax, especially when we’re faced with the responsibility of opening up our businesses and our doors to the public,” Koster said.
“Gov. Beshear is reminding us that we need to be the smartest, not fastest, in reopening our economy in order to defeat the coronavirus without causing a spike in the commonwealth.”
Koster said while as a public health official he would “like to be able to see us ride this out … until we don’t see another case,” health needs need to be balanced against economic needs.
“We can always (re-implement restrictions) if we have to,” he said.
Koster urged the public not to treat the reopening of services as an all clear or license to be careless.
“It will not be business as usual,” he said.
