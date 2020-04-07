The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will host a virtual meeting April 14 to discuss results from a performance review of the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis.
The meeting will be from noon to 2 p.m. and involve NRC officials from the Region II office in Atlanta and the agency’s headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, as well as Honeywell officials at the Metropolis facility.
The meeting can be accessed by the public and media via Skype and NRC officials will be available following the formal portion of the meeting to answer questions.
For people without access to Skype, a telephone conference call number will also be available.
The NRC conducted the performance review of the Metropolis facility from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019, in safety operations, safeguards, radiological controls, facility
According to the NRC, the review determined that Honeywell had continued to “conduct its activities safety and securely, protecting public health and the environment.”
The facility is currently in a “ready-idle” status with a reduced amount of material on site.
