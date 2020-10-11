On this year’s general election ballot, there are fewer candidates for Fredonia City Council than there are seats on the council.
Each of the six members of the Fredonia City Council are elected every two years, but the only names on the November ballot are incumbents Presley Lamm, Tonya McGowan and Karen Phelps.
Council members Jonathan Dunbar, Crystal Moore and Mollie Bennett Tabor did not meet the deadline to have their names put on the ballot, nor are they eligible for write-in status.
“I’m going to have to appoint people to be on the city council,” said Fredonia Mayor Jim Siebert.
Voters can vote on those candidates listed on the ballot, but no write-in votes will be counted. Siebert may appoint others to serve on the city council. City council terms begin Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.