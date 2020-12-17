Food insecurity has gotten worse during this pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. That is why non-profits like Family Service Society are giving out free food.
Executive Director Candace Melloy directed traffic Wednesday while checking people in for their groceries.
“Food is something that people need always, but since the pandemic hit we have seen an increase of folks needing food assistance,” Melloy said.
Volunteers packed the paper bags into the long line of vehicles. It’s the first day of a two-day grocery pick-up.
Veteran Russell Aucoin picked up his bag early Wednesday.
“It’s great, this time of year especially, with the COVID disease like it is, it’s awesome really,” Aucoin said. “I’m so thankful for that’s it’s there.”
Sabrina Odom stopped by with her husband. Odom said the pandemic has not been kind to them.
“My son and my grandson moved from Georgia down here, and I need to make sure that at least I have enough to take care of my grandson,” she said.
Odom encourages everyone to keep their heads up during these difficult times.
“Just don’t give up, keep it going, just do your best,” she said.
More than 200 bags will be distributed between the two days. Each one is marked with a different letter and number for different households.
They contain grocery items, hygiene products, and even gifts for all families needing an extra hand during this holiday season.
Nora Gipson is on the Family Service Society Board of Directors. She has served for five years and this is her last year with the board.
“It makes a difference, like a lot of these people won’t have anything if it wasn’t for this. I mean, what they get in these bags, they could make a full meal, they could make a cake,” Gipson said.
The deadline has passed to sign up to receive these bags. Family Service Society reports feeding hundreds of low-income households in McCracken County through this Christmas Assistance program.
“We were really blessed this year, we’ve had a lot of support from our community, so we were able to not have to turn anybody away who asked for Christmas assistance,” Melloy said.
“It’s over 400 households and so we are able to really bless those households this year, we got quite a bit of food, but we expect to see an increase as the first of the year comes, and holidays always bring an increase for us too.”
The pick-ups continue today and there will be some deliveries on Friday.
Seniors or adults with disabilities who in need may call Family Service Society on Monday.
