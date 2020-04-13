Noble Park Pool in Paducah attracted about 12,600 people last year to play, learn swimming or just cool off under the hot sun, but the COVID-19 pandemic will get in the way of that for summer 2020.
The city of Paducah announced Monday the pool won’t open this season, citing continuance of social distancing and budget concerns. Robert Coleman Sprayground and the splash pad at Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park will also be closed for the season, the city reported.
“It’s a difficult decision and it’s disappointing to have to make it, but we have to take care of the health and welfare of the users and the employees,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson told The Sun. “It’s a place where people come together and that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”
Noble Park Pool cost about $130,000 to operate last summer and brought in about $67,000 in revenue, Thompson said. The city hires up to 25 lifeguards for a pool season, in addition to concession workers. It typically opens Memorial Day weekend and closes around the start of school.
“We have to take so much time to get staff trained and everything, make sure they meet their Red Cross certifications and all of that — then they’re trained to prepare to open the pool and everything we have to do (with) pool operations,” he said.
“It takes a lot of time to get those folks on board as well. We would be starting that right after the first of May and knowing that we won’t do that, won’t make that, it’s part of the process.”
The new changes occur after previous parks related restrictions, as the city joined the state and nation in enacting measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, the city temporarily restricted access to park playgrounds, skatepark, Noble Park tennis and basketball courts and the dog park until further notice. Signs reminding residents about social distancing were later installed in several parks and along the Greenway Trail.
Mayor Brandi Harless also addressed the Noble Park Pool and splash pad closures in her evening COVID-19 update Monday.
“Unfortunately, right now, that’s better for us to set those expectations for our summer,” she said. “For the Noble pool specifically, it was really going to be until July that — even in the current situation — we could’ve been cleared to even think about opening that pool.”
Harless explained it will be a “slow trickle” out of the COVID-19 situation.
“We will not, still, want to be gathering in places where hundreds of people are,” she said. “And as we all know, our Noble Park Pool is very busy during the summer, and so, I believe it was a wise decision on our city manager’s part and on our parks department’s part to go ahead and make that decision.”
She said splash pads are closed for the season, as of now, but acknowledged things could be different in August.
“The splash pads are easier to turn on and turn off,” she said. “They take less equipment, less manpower, so maybe there’ll be a day in August when we can celebrate that we are 100% clear from the COVID virus spreading in our community and maybe we can celebrate with a splash pad experience.”
In other updates, Robert Cherry Civic Center, Paducah Recreation Center and the Transient Boat Dock at the riverfront are closed until further notice. The summer camp program — coordinated by the parks department — will not be available this year. It involves different day camps for youth during the summer.
All city offices are closed to the public until further notice, including City Hall, Paducah Police Department’s front desk, access to Paducah fire stations, the parks and recreation office and the compost facility at 1560 N. Eighth St. These places were previously announced closed to the public through May 3. City services are continuing and residents may contact the city by phone, email or online.
The city asked residents not to put additional brush or limbs curbside for collection until further notice. It also reminded residents to place garbage inside rollouts, as bags or items outside them won’t be touched by workers. Bulk items, such as couches and chairs, will still be collected. If needed, residents may call 270-444-8511 to schedule additional pickup.
