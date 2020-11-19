The Unity Tower design could face delay.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has made two requests to have the project put on a Paducah City Commission agenda. The city has chosen not to consider the item, but the county’s agreement with Paducah Water is contingent on city approval.
Through an open records request, WPSD Local 6 obtained an email chain between Clymer, Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. The email chain began on Nov. 16.
Arndt replied to Clymer’s email asking for the city to vote on the project. Arndt’s reply reads in part:
“We do not want to micromanage what they paint on their water towers,” Arndt said.
Clymer replied detailing why he believes the project will be good for the community. The judge-executive touted how the project will be funded strictly through donations, and not cost tax payers. Clymer’s reply to Arndt reads in part:
“Obviously if the city doesn’t want to support this effort, it does not have to. But Paducah Water Works has taken the position that it will do it, if the city gives authorization,” Clymer said.
Harless said she will support Paducah Water’s decision for the project. Arndt said Paducah Water is able to adjust the agreement with the county to not require city approval.
Clymer plans to discuss the project further with Paducah Water. The design — which depicts the words “United We Stand,” a U.S. flag and clasped black and white hands — is set to be displayed on the water tower across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park near Exit 16 off of Interstate 24.
