No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for McCracken County on Monday, the Purchase District Health Department confirmed.
The total case count remained steady at 24 with the number of recovered patients climbing to 10, according to Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster.
The latest new cases for the county were announced Sunday, when three were confirmed in a health department release.
The diagnosees were a 58-year-old female, a 24-year-old male and a 58-year-old male.
“We believe the risk to the general public is slowly increasing as this situation evolves, and we will continue to communicate with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), (Kentucky Department for Public Health), and the people of McCracken County,” Koster said.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing. However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
Other area counties also reported new cases over the weekend:
• The Graves County Health Department confirmed a new case count of 14 on Sunday night.
• The Marshall County Health Department reported its 12th case on Sunday afternoon.
• Calloway County also reported its 12th case around midday Sunday.
For updated information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
