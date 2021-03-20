Princeton, like most areas, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools, local government, businesses — all had to adhere to very strict protocols handed down by officials with the guidance from health authorities to slow the spread of the virus.
The first reported COVID-19 case in Caldwell County was recorded on March 31, 2020. By the end of the year, the county had 818 cases.
As of Friday evening, there were 1,165 cases.
Overall, there were 25 COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the Pennyrile District Health Department.
And there’s more to the story. The Times Leader will delve into the past year and see what Caldwell officials plan for 2021 now that more and more people are getting vaccinated. Catch the story in our next weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.