West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be open later hours next week (Jan. 4-8) to help students register for the spring 2021 semester. Classes begin Jan. 11.
“The past year has been so tough on everyone. WKCTC is ready to kick off 2021 with a fresh start for our current and perspective students,” said Emily Peck, WKCTC vice president of student services. “We’re here to help them each step of the way.”
With flexible scheduling opportunities, Peck said the first week in January is the time for students to either start new or come back and finish a credential. “We can help students learn about potential financial aid opportunities and to guide them in reaching their goals with the flexibility to fit their busy schedules.”
Among various financial opportunities is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship (WRKS), which offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree. The scholarship covers various technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades, and transportation/logistics.
“Students who qualify for the WRKS can earn a college certificate or degree tuition free. With 350 courses currently available, this is a perfect opportunity for eligible students interested in the five technical areas,” Peck said.
Get more information about the WRKS and receive college advisers’ assistance on enrolling in the program by calling a hotline number at 833-711-WRKS or on the website at https://workreadykentucky.com/.
As the safety of students, faculty and staff is the No. 1 priority at WKCTC, the spring semester will again begin with a three-pronged approach. Following safety guidelines from the governor’s office, the Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, this continued approach allows WKCTC to promote a healthy, safe learning environment with a combination of face-to-face, hybrid, and virtual classes that provide students scheduling options for continuing their education.
Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classroom classes must move online for a period of time the transition will be smooth. A hybrid course is one in which approximately 50% of course material is provided online and the remainder of course material is provided in a face-to-face format.
For advising needs, students can contact the Advising Center at 270-534-3216 or wkctcadvis ing@kctcs.edu, beginning Monday. Individuals are encouraged to schedule a virtual appointment any time at https://go.oncehub.com/wkctcadvisingcenter.
— WKCTC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.