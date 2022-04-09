Paducah is a beautiful town any time of the year, especially so in April when dogwoods are in full bloom. From the original 1964 two-block Lighted Dogwood Trail of native white dogwood, it has expanded to over ten miles of dogwoods and other blooming plants.
Dogwoods are no longer limited to Cornus florida(white flowering dogwood). Dogwoods now include new colors, shapes, sizes, sun lovers, and disease resistance varieties. Much of the hybridizing has come out of Rutgers that has given us disease resistance to anthracnose, developed hardiness and varieties that grow well in full sun.
Colors include pink, variegated pink, red, and deep red of Rutgers’ latest introduction, ‘Scarlet Fire.’ It is a combination of C. florida’s strong color and C. kousa’s disease resistance making it the perfect dogwood. (Source — Spring Hill Nursery)
C. kousa ‘Rosy Teacups’ bracts go from light to medium to dark pink at the edge and last two to three weeks. Fall the foliage is a bright red. In its 15 years of testing it had not disease or insect damage.
Among other introductions is ‘Venus’ that blooms toward the end of the season in full sun, tolerates acid and droughts, and powdery mildew resistant. It is a fast grower that reaches 15-20’ tall and wide. (Source — Nature Hills Nursery)
Mature dwarf ‘Red Pygmy’ reaches only 5-7’ with a spread of 2-3’ making it ideal for containers or low hedges and borders.
Planting tips from Nature Hills Nursery: plant where you will not need to prune to control the size as dogwoods are slow to heal; they grow best in morning sun that dries their foliage and afternoon shade to protect from sun scald; and plant at the level as they were grown.
Drive the Lighted Dogwood Trail at night and day, each is a wonderful experience. Nighttime it is a fairy land, and daytime reveals all the other plants in bloom.
THINGS TO DO
“Good gardening is very simple, really. You have to think like a plant,” Barbara Damrosch, garden author.
Garden — Divide summer and fall blooming perennials. Plant columbine, coreopsis, cranesbill, ferns, hardy geranium, and monarda in areas that pool during heavy rains.
To get rid of invasive ‘society’ garlic dig the bulbs and roots. To prevent spreading cut flowers before they go to seed. Remove ivy from structures and trees. It damages brick and concrete and will weight down limbs enough to break them. Remove Easter lily anthers to get rid of the pollen that permanently stains and to extend the life of the flowers.
Lawn — Reseed before mid-month. A minimum application of balanced fertilizer will give spring brass a boost. Mow at 3” to shade weeds and protect grass roots. Spray and dig weeds before going to seed. Edge walkways.
Trees and Shrubs — Last week’s high wind broke many limbs that remain in trees. These ‘hangers’ are dangerous and need to be removed, when possible. Proven Winners Fire Light ‘Tidbit’ hydrangea has been voted the best of the year. The 2-3’ dwarf produces bubblegum pink and red blooms that turn orange, red and burgundy in the fall. It is ideal as a low hedge, in the border, drifts or as a container plant.
Vegetables — Asparagus, bare-root brambles, and herbs are now available at garden centers. Harvest lettuce leaves individually or once 5”, it can be ‘cut and come again’ at the crown. Rhubarb stalks(with leaf attached) will keep in the refrigerator for a week when stored plastic wrap.
Moon planting — Do not plant this weekend. Easter weekend is especially good for below ground crops.
EVENTS
April 11, “Native Plants for the Landscape” by Augusta Evans, Master Gardener, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 270-388-2341.
Wednesdays — Horticulture Webinar, UKY Horticulture, 11:30 a.m., registration: https://tinyurl.com/UKYHortWebWed21.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.