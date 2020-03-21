The city of Paducah’s Planning Department released an online economic impact survey Friday for local businesses to share information about COVID-19-related changes in their operations and industries.
The 11-question survey — available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PaducahCOVID19EconomicImpact — takes two to three minutes to fill out, city officials said. Businesses inside and outside city limits are welcome to participate in the survey.
Mayor Brandi Harless addressed the issue at a Friday afternoon news conference at the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, where local leaders gave updates on COVID-19 testing and response efforts.
“We are currently researching a local economic stimulus partnership to serve our businesses, our nonprofits and individuals as things become more apparent over time,” Harless said.
“And, we’re hoping to have more about that next week. We did issue an economic impact survey today to get feedback from local businesses. As we all know, we have thousands of businesses in Paducah, many of which are going to be impacted by this situation. And we want to better understand what their needs are, what their current situation is — so, please help us get those completed.”
The survey’s questions ask for business locations, type, number of employees, an estimation of revenue decline due to COVID-19 mandates, concerns, assistance options and needs.
In a news release, city planning director Tammara Tracy called it a data-gathering survey, so the city can “truly know” how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting local businesses.
“We intend to use the aggregated information to influence and guide state and federal resources and any other relief opportunities,” she said.
“The survey is anonymous, but it does have an option to provide contact information so that we will be able to make connections.”
