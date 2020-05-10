The St. Mary School System announced Friday that Mary Smith will be the elementary school principal effective July 1.
Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Murray State University and her master’s degree from Georgetown College in teacher leader-teaching technology. A former student at St. Mary, Smith taught at the elementary school for a year before being named principal.
Before that, Smith was as an elementary teacher for the Paducah Independent School District. During her years as a classroom teacher, she assumed leadership roles as a first-year teacher mentor and grade-level team leader, specifically in curriculum development and differentiating instruction.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a wonderful school,” Smith said. “Together with the faculty and staff, I look forward to building upon the high academic expectations and fostering strong relationships with students, families and our community.”
Smith will succeed Lisa Clark, who served seven years as principal. Clark will serve as the school system’s technology director when Smith assumes her position.
“Mrs. Smith’s deep faith-based leadership along with her instructional background in curriculum and technology will add even more depth to St. Mary Elementary School and its strong faculty and staff,” said Eleanor Spry, the St. Mary School System director. “We are excited to work with her to grow the school in faith and knowledge.”
