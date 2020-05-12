Utah-based Plastic Services and Products is expected to finalize purchase of Genova Products’ assets this week, restart production and initially hire about 80 employees, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced Monday.
Plastic Services and Products was among the companies GPED has been in contact with since Genova suspended operations late last November and permanently closed its doors in January, while it looked for a buyer, according to Bruce Wilcox, GPED president.
“This is a tremendous blessing for our community and the employees who were displaced last fall, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilcox said.
The new owner will begin recruiting employees in the coming weeks with the anticipation of immediately hiring 80 employees to re-establish operations, and then hire up to 125 in the coming months, according to GPED.
Plastic Services and Products has been in business for nearly 70 years. With manufacturing plants in Utah and Washington, the company produces a wide range of products including plastic pipe and fittings, steel pipe, bathtubs, shower enclosures, HVAC duct and fittings, and vinyl fencing.
“Paducah’s business-friendly environment, strong community values and skilled workforce make it an ideal fit,” said Andrew Reese, company president.
“We are thrilled to join the community and look forward to making Paducah our home for years to come.”
PSP plans to begin production this month, Reese said, and anyone interested in applying for a position is encouraged to email resumes to careers@psppipe.com.
Genova had been in receivership which added several months to the court-approval process, according to Wilcox.
“This not only gives PSP a presence in the Midwest, but it also helps them move further east, which is part of their strategic plan,” Wilcox said.
“With the site having rail service and proximity to the interstate, it’s a tremendous logistical advantage in moving product in and out of here. We look forward to working with them to grow and expand their presence here in Paducah.”
PSP plans to take on the debt Genova owed to both the city of Paducah and McCracken County, a total of approximately $650,000, according to Wilcox.
The company also will take up the lease Genova had with the city and county, who jointly own the building, he said.
“Our partners at GPED have transformed an economic loss from a business shutdown into a gain in the form or a new and vibrant business,” McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
Fellow civic leaders shared their excitement, as well.
“This is a great community win,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said. “I am excited to welcome Plastic Services and Products. This will be a bright light during uncertain times for our community.”
Dave Carroll, Paducah Power System general manager, added: “Being a community-owned utility, these jobs are very important to us. We are glad to participate with our partners by providing Plastic Services and Products our economic development rate.”
