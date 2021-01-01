METROPOLIS, Ill. — When the opportunity came to apply for reimbursement of funds related to COVID-19, many businesses were almost automatically rejected.
During this week’s Metropolis City Council meeting, corporate counsel Rick Abell said local assistance is now available and many businesses have already submitted their applications.
The application for the City of Metropolis Economic Support Grant is available on the City of Metropolis, Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and Metropolis Tourism websites and Mayor Billy McDaniel’s Facebook page. Applications will be approved on a first come, first serve basis.
For qualifying businesses in the City of Metropolis, the grant provides reimbursement toward expenses incurred because of the pandemic. These expenses can include rent; mortgage; utilities; winterization projects for outdoor operations; PPE and interior changes, such as new protective barriers, and have to have been incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020. The preferred deadline for the business’ application was Wednesday, Dec. 30. For more information, contact Chad Murray, the city’s planning and zoning administrator who set up and filed the City of Metropolis Economic Support Grant program, at 524-3411 or cmurray@metropolisil.gov.
Abell said the city was notified last week by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) it had been approved for $60,000, which will provide a maximum reimbursement of $3,000 for eligible expenses to any single business applicant.
Funding for the grants will be reimbursed to the city through the Local CURE ES program by DCEO, which is is overseeing Coronavirus Relief Fund monies for the state.
To speed up the payment process for the approved applicants, McDaniel informed the council that the city will be submitting an application to PACRO (Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization) at its Jan. 20 meeting “to withdraw a large portion, if not all, of what we have for this economic development project” instead of using general funds.
“I truly believe that even if things go well in the next few months, it’s going to still take many businesses money they’d put back to cover things like signage or a door or a window,” McDaniel said. “This will give us the ability to help our businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.