The newest exhibit at Paducah’s Yeiser Art Center, entitled “Heat & Light,” combines the work of two artists — Mollie Hosmer-Dillard, a Missouri-based painter, and Anne Beyer, a ceramicist who moved to Paducah not long ago.
YAC Executive Director Lexie Abra Millikan thought the exhibit could be a sort of coming out for party for Beyer, who moved to Paducah last year to teach at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Paducah School of Art & Design after receiving her BFA from Indiana University.
“I thought it would be nice to introduce her work to everyone,” Millikan told The Sun. “I try to engage with artists that are new to the area to see how we might be able to partner.”
Beyer supplies the heat portion of the exhibit, as she specializes in wood firing her work.
“My work is inspired by the relationship between the natural world and the human psyche,” the ceramicist said in her artist’s statement. “Through this body of work, I am experimenting with shapes that I hope inspire a broad range of feelings difficult to define such as comfort, safety, stability, instability, evolution, violence and permanence.”
Influenced by psychology, geology and biology, Beyer’s work creates stirring and emotional forms that build on natural mysteries with just clay, flame and ash.
The other half of the exhibit — the light portion — comes from Mollie Hosmer-Dillard, a painter colleague of Beyer’s based out of Missouri. Millikan hopes that the artist’s inclusion in the exhibit can help to create a connection with the broader regional art scene.
“My paintings take forests and the surface of water as their primary reference. I’m drawn to the density of visual information, the unending shimmer across my visual field,” Hosmer-Dillard said. “The oil paintings in this show here at the Yeiser are grounded in my experience of the natural world in places I’ve lived.”
Millikan’s aim for the exhibition is to help highlight these artists and the majesty of the natural world.
“There are many things that can be taken from this exhibition, some of which are a reverence for nature, stillness, solitude, the way natural elements affect the planning and making process for artists,” she said. “I just think it’s a beautiful exhibition by two talented emerging artists that will lead viewers to consider man’s relationship to nature and the artistic process.”
The 30 pieces in “Heat & Light,” which opened Saturday will remain on display in the downtown gallery through April 4.
Located at 200 Broadway, the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 during regular opening hours, except Wednesday’s when admission is free. Yeiser members always receive free admission to exhibitions.
For information, call 270-442-2453 or visit www.theyeiser.org.
