Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in McCracken County, doubling the local total to six, the Purchase District Health Department reported.
The first individual, a 45-year-old man, tested positive Saturday. The second and third, a 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man respectively, tested positive on Sunday.
None of the three has been hospitalized. They are each in stable condition and currently self-quarantined, the health department stated in a news release.
“We believe the risk to the general public still remains low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the (Centers for Disease Control), (Kentucky Department for Public Health), and the people of McCracken County,” said Kent Koster, public health director of the Purchase District Health Department. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus."
Another west Kentucky county joined the growing list of locales with a COVID-19 case over the weekend. The Marshall County Health Department reported its first two positives Sunday.
The first is a 31-year-old man and the second is a 35-year-old man. Due to privacy protection laws, the health department was only able to acknowledge the age and gender of the people involved.
"While the risk to the general public is low, we are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed," the Marshall department said in the release. "We are working closely to ensure that any close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infections control protocols are being followed."
Billy Pitts, the public health director for the department, was not surprised by the confirmed case.
“The state and local health department has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky," Pitts said in the release. "Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Marshall County would have a case, but when it would arrive.”
Gov. Andy Beshear's regular evening update on the COVID-19 situation in the state also confirmed an additional positive diagnosis in Calloway County. The number of confirmed cases in Kentucky is now more than 400.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
