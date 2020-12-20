METROPOLIS, Ill.
Myra Bennett spoke of her friend Charley a lot, not only her friends but to strangers — to the point they suggested she write a book about him.
At first, she resisted; but then she thought a book about Charley could be used as a fundraiser for Project Hope Humane Society, Metropolis’ no-kill animal shelter.
Charley first entered Bennett‘s life in September 2004. For years Bennett had wanted a pug — that’s right: Charley is a dog — and when the first two first met it was love at first sight.
No one is quite sure how Charley made it to the Metropolis McDonald’s in early August 2004 — he was either dumped or he had run away, all he had on was a flea collar. McDonald’s employees contacted Project Hope and volunteer Susan Howell went to pick up Charley, whom vets believed was 6 years old. Bennett had been volunteering over the summers at Project Hope and had told Howell if a pug ever came to the shelter, Bennett wanted it.
So Howell took him home, keeping him for a month to see if someone would contact the shelter about a missing black pug.
“She did let me know she had this wonderful little pug at her house, but that I couldn’t meet him for a month because I would want him and she would want to give him to me,” Bennett said. “Charley was a very unique, sweet, special dog that Susan couldn’t believe someone had just dropped him off. She always felt like he’d gotten away from somebody. She had the feeling someone was heartbroken for him.”
• • •
While she was waiting to see if she’d finally get a pug, Bennett began thinking about the date Charley arrived in Metropolis. At the same time, a hurricane was about to strike the Bennetts’ favorite part of Florida — Sanibel Island. That hurricane had been named Charley.
“I thought, ‘Our own little Hurricane Charley. OMG, that’s his name: Hurricane Charley Bennett,’ ” Bennett recalled, noting her husband’s grandmother was the only person who called him Hurricane Charley.
A month later, Project Hope still had not received word about a missing black pug, and Harrell contacted Bennett telling her he was hers. This was the first mention of Charley being a black pug — Bennett only knew of beige colored pugs; she later learned one out of 10 pugs are black.
Howell and her husband took the dog to the Bennetts’ house that September night.
“It was one of the best days of my life,” Bennett recalled. “She put him down on the ground, and he ran right out to me. Immediately, I picked him up like a baby, and he let me; there was no question. From the moment we got him, he was never a moment’s trouble. He jumped up and slept with us in bed that (first) night.”
For the next 10 years wherever the Bennetts went, from Florida to Colorado, Charley went with them. Their favorite spot was Sanibel Island.
“He would go right to people,” Bennett said. “No matter where we went, you could run into the saddest or gruffest looking people, it didn’t matter who was having a bad day, in a bad way, as soon as they laid eyes on him, their faces would break out in huge smiles. His nickname is AOL — the Ambassador of Love.
“I’ve always been an observer of people, emotions and behaviors. I find it’s amazing the connections people can have with dogs,” said Bennett, who holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in social work and has spent 20 years teaching sociology and social work at Shawnee Community College.
“I think Charley liked me a lot because I’d put him under the covers with me in bed, I’d hold him like a baby and sing to him,” she continued. “He and I had a language. He made this really weird sound, and I learned how to make it. I could start a conversation with him. I’d do it and he’d talk back.”
The Bennetts had Charley for 10 years. For the last two years of his life, he went into lung and heart failure. He was on four pills a day that he’d eat right on down when the medicine was hidden in liverwurst. Bennett wasn’t home when Charley died in her husband’s arms in February 2014. Charley was 16.
“I understand now why people want to clone a dog,” Bennett said. “I thought that was silly until I met and lost Charley. I’ve had 25 dogs in my life, but he is my forever dog.”
In time since Charley’s passing the Bennetts have gotten a new pug. “She’s beige and loves my husband and looks at me like, ‘Yeah, OK, hi,’ ” Bennett said with a chuckle.
• • •
Bennett has always dabbled with writing so when she finally took the suggestion of writing about Charley to heart, her decision to sell the book and give the money to Project Hope was her motivation.
“I really got to work on it. Right away, I knew I wanted to dedicate it to Susan. In the dedication it says: ‘Let her stand as example for the thousands of people throughout the world who do this vital work,’ ” Bennett said.
Howell is a Project Hope board member and chairs the shelter’s fundraising committee. She’s been involved with the organization since 2000. Howell said the dedication “was an honor and very moving for me. I appreciated that,” she said.
Because of the book tells of his life from the point he’s found through his adventures with the Bennetts, Bennett titled it “The Life and Times of Hurricane Charley Bennett.”
“The book tells his true life story with us, except the ending. Because it’s a children’s book for all ages — I think adults can identify with this just as much — in the book, he died on the beach in Sanibel and he floats up to the rainbow bridge. That’s the only part of the book that’s not true, and I think it’s just better for everyone,” Bennett said.
She sent her first percentage of sales donation check to Project Hope in November.
“It felt great to send them that first check,” she said. “Charley was just a uniter. He made people happy and made things happen. It’s all come full circle. … I do not know how in the world Project Hope has maintained all these years with no ongoing money, it’s all fundraising. We’ve had two other dogs from Project Hope. We have a 20-year-old (dog) that we know when we lose Rusty we’ll be turning to Project Hope to get another dog.”
“The Life and Times of Hurricane Charley Bennett,” written by Bennett with illustrations by Deborah Biasetti, is available by mailing a check or money order for $15 to: Myra Bennett, 2726 Teague Hill Road, Grantsburg, IL 62943. For more information concerning book orders, contact Bennett at hurri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.