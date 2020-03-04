New Benton library to open soon

After nearly two years of construction in downtown Benton, the Marshall County Public Library system is just weeks away from opening a new branch in the county seat.
The branch building on Poplar Street has served the system for the last 50 years and director Kristi Tucker is happy that the answer to a lot of requests from patrons will get to be “yes” in the future.
“Over the years, we’ve tracked the different ways we’ve had to say no because of lack of space or equipment,” Tucker told The Sun. “We’re going to be able to fulfill most of those needs over here. That’s the biggest plus for me. It’s a customer service thing. We want to give our community the things they’re looking for.”
With the old branch closing in mid-February and expected to be sold, the doors to the new library will likely open in two weeks with a grand opening celebration and open house set to follow March 26. The event will double as a retirement ceremony for Tucker.
After she retires, Tammy Blackwell will take the reigns as system director. Blackwell is currently training for the position at Tucker’s side and she is eager to see what changes the new branch could bring to the community.
“I’m looking forward to the new ideas that will come out of that space. There are things that we haven’t thought of that people will walk into the new branch and think of,” Blackwell said. “I think you’re going to see innovative services and programming from the library that being boxed into (the old branch) never thought of.”
Located at 1150 Birch Street, just blocks from the old location, the new branch building will be much larger. It comes in at nearly double the old location, right at 30,000 square feet. The new building will also feature a large dividable meeting room, a pair of study rooms, a computer lab, increased space for books and a maker space.
The construction costs for the new branch came in around $6.5 million, which the library paid for using reserve funds and a bonding process. The system has been aware of the need for a new Benton branch since 2010. Planning began in 2016 with construction starting in April 2018.
“The library is going to grow in amazing ways in that building.”
This maker space will serve as a large educational component for the library, offering courses and workshops for 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutters, laminators and other pieces of technological equipment.
“We’re hoping that we’ll have a new generation of kids that will grow up using that maker space,” said Lenisa Jones, the Benton branch manager. “There’s a generation that’s not so familiar so I’m hoping that they’ll take the opportunity to use the tools and utilize all of the things in it.”
All of the new room will be able to be utilized for the library’s family and children programming, which has become popular over the years. Jones thinks patrons will be happy with the new building, which was planned based on community requests in the past.
“I’m most excited about being able to finally reveal it to the community,” she said. “Our old location we had outgrown that in space for both collection and meeting rooms.”
As she nears the end of her time with the library system, Tucker is just happy that it will get a lot easier for the patrons to stay current and participate in everything.
“We’ve been trying to keep up with the times in a building that wasn’t made for it so we’re excited to be able to provide some of the services that bigger libraries have been able to provide for our patrons.”
