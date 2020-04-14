A group of local nonprofits led by the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County have teamed to provide grants to meet the immediate needs of people who have been furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19.
Other organizations taking part include the Salvation Army, Family Service Society and Paducah Cooperative Ministries, along with the city of Paducah.
“The most heavy burden that we found are agencies that have food pantries and offer rent and utility assistance,” United Way Executive Director Betsy Burkeen said. “These agencies become very overburdened … and we thought we could work together to make one centralized fund and take some of the burden off of these agencies.”
The funds will be distributed in the form of gift cards in the amount of $250 to $500, depending on the household size and need, and is intended for groceries, gas and similar necessities.
Within hours of the grant’s announcement Monday, United Way received 228 requests for assistance.
“We are evaluating all applicants and will respond back once recipients are determined,” the agency stated. “We know we won’t be back to fund all of the requests that were received (Monday), so we are closing the application portal for now. As soon as we have additional funds to disperse, we will open the application process again.”
People can make donations for emergent needs in Paducah-McCracken County by texting GIVE to 77513 or mailing a donation marked “COVID-19 Response Fund” to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, 333 Broadway, Suite 502, Paducah, KY 42001.
All of the COVID-19 response donations received by the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County will support local residents.
