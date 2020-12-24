MURRAY — The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship District 1 Contest will held Jan. 17, 2021. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lee Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 13.
The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules, awards and dates can be found at www.kylegion.org/oratorical. In order to sign up for the First District Contest, email your name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to Mark Kennedy at usmc1965@bellsouth.net.
Contestants are required to give two speeches at each level of competition. The Prepared Oration must be on some aspect of the Constitution of the United States with an emphasis on the duties and obligations of a citizen to our government. The Prepared Oration must be 8-10 minutes in duration. In the Assigned Topics Oration, contestants must speak for 3-5 minutes on any one of four Assigned Topics. The Assigned Topic is drawn at each level and contestants must be prepared to speak on any one of the four. The Assigned Topics for the 2021 contest are: Article I, Section 7; Article II, Section 3; Article III, Section 1; and Amendment XXII, Section I.
The First District awards are $400 (first place); $300 (second); $200 (third); and $100 (fourth). In addition, the District winner also receives $500 for competing in the Area “A” Contest. The Area winner advances to the Department (State) level, and the winner of the Department contest advances to the National level and competes for a $25,000 top prize.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.