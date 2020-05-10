Nurses are vital, foundational pieces of the health care system, whether they’re making hospital rounds, seeing patients at clinics, tending to children in schools or caring for people at home.
It’s important work, wherever they serve.
National Nurses Week began May 6 and runs through Tuesday. The annual event ends on nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale’s birthday, prompting recognition and tokens of appreciation.
This year, it takes on extra significance.
It’s International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife in 2020, as designated by the World Health Organization, and Tuesday marks Nightingale’s 200th birthday. The world is, of course, fighting a pandemic too, pushing many health care professionals onto the front lines.
Two local registered nurses, Allee Canter and Rhonda Draper, work at different Paducah hospitals and for different departments, but they share a common bond with their chosen profession.
“I knew I always wanted to be in the medical field,” said Canter, who works on 4B at Baptist Health Paducah, or the cardiac telemetry floor. “I just never really knew what I wanted to do.
“My mom was a teacher. My dad’s always worked with construction and I just wanted to do something where I took care of people. My mom said I’ve always been like a natural caretaker.”
A personal experience helped lead Canter to nursing.
She traces it back to when her grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He had become sick and nurses were “wonderful” with her grandmother, teaching her how to get him to take medicine, how to keep him safe at home and how to help him with activities and daily living.
“That’s when I knew I wanted to be a nurse because I wanted to be able to do that for another family,” she said.
Canter speaks highly of 4B and describes her colleagues as “amazing,” as they’re not just coworkers, but rather like family. It’s the best hospital floor, in her opinion, and nursing is a huge team effort.
“They don’t make it feel like a job,” she said. “They make it feel like — it’s just fun to come to work and be able to work with them.”
Just like Canter, it was a familial experience that helped Draper join the profession. She’s been a registered nurse for about 24 years and works as a charge nurse for labor and delivery at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Draper explained her father was hit by a motor vehicle when she was 3, which was life-altering.
“Growing up, seeing how he had to rehab and try to get back to his new normal, I witnessed a lot of caring and compassionate health care workers helping him, along with a lot of family, that played that role of caring and compassion,” she said. “And so, I wanted to go into a field that I could also give that.”
Nursing is a field that has a lot of teaching moments, too.
The cardiac telemetry floor comes with patients who could’ve had a heart attack or other issues. They talk about lifestyle changes, such as changing diets, new medicines, while labor and delivery have mothers with questions.
“We do a lot of lifestyle changes, like change your diet, here’s how to take your new medicines, these are why these medicines are important to you, teaching the family,” Canter said.
“I have a lot of open-heart patients, which that is life-changing for people, so we teach them how to take care of themselves once they get home, what their activity restrictions are, how to manage their diet, what to look for if they’re not doing well and when they need to come back and see the doctor or go to the ER.”
In labor and delivery, Draper said they’re educators “first and foremost” as soon as patients and their significant others enter the hospital floor. There can be questions, concerns and anxiety, whether it’s a patient’s first baby or 10th.
“You’re teaching them how to care for themselves and for their newborn, for the preterm newborn, for themselves if they are still pregnant and having problems — so, my role as the charge nurse is to make sure my staff is doing that,” Draper said.
“That we’re teaching and that we’re critically thinking and that we’re prioritizing. We’re encouraging each other. We work as a team, a very good team.”
It’s an enjoyable, rewarding career for Draper, who shared her favorite part of the job is when patients look at her and say “thank you.”
“I just need that patient to feel as if she has been cared for, that she has gotten the care that she deserves and I get a little emotional over this kind of stuff,” Draper said.
“I’m very passionate about the work that I do.”
